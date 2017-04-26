Nominalizarile EHA2017 – European Hardware Awards
EHA2017
Asa cum stiti, LAB501 nu acorda premii, medalii sau diverse distinctii produselor testate. Parerea noastra este exprimata destul de clar in review-uri si nu am simtit niciodata nevoia sa ne vedem logo-ul intre alte sute de logo-uri care “recomanda” produsul respectiv. Totusi, pentru ca Europa merita o voce proprie in aceasta industrie, iar produsele remarcabile trebuie marcate cumva, am infiintat alaturi de alte 8 site-uri reprezentative in tarile in care activeaza European Hardware Association, un organism al carui scop este recompensarea celor mai interesante / performante / inovatoare produse cu o distinctie pe masura, mai precis European Hardware Awards.
Cu o baza de peste 22 de milioane de cititori in intreaga Europa, European Hardware Association este alcatuita din 9 site-uri, printre cele mai mari in tara in care activeaza. Editorii EHA propun in fiecare primavara lista de nominalizari, iar acestea sunt votate de catre toate site-urile participante. In urma acestui proces, astazi anuntam finalistii EHA2017, adica produsele dintre care membrii EHA vor vota cel mai bun produs per categorie in urmatoarea luna.
Castigatorii vor fi anuntati in cadrul ceremoniei organizate de EHA in Taipei, Taiwan, pe data de 29 Mai, 19:00. Ceremonia EHA2017 va avea loc la etajul 11 al exclusivistului hotel W Taipei iar participantii isi pot rezerva din timp locul aici. Romania va fi reprezentata in cadrul EHA2017 de catre colegul nostru Matei “matose” Mihatoiu, care va fi prezent la fata locului pentru a decerna premiile alaturi de colegii din European Hardware Association.
Mai jos puteti consulta lista finalistilor EHA2017, din care vom alege castigatorii in urmatoarea luna.
1. Best CPU
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
AMD Ryzen 7 1700
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Core i5 7600K
Intel Core i7 6950X
Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Pentium G4560
2. Best ATX Motherboard
ASRock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming K4
ASUS Crosshair VI Hero
ASUS Maximus IX Apex
ASUS Maximus IX Hero
ASUS Maximus VIII Extreme
ASUS Prime Z270-A
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming K5
Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming 5
MSI Z270 Gaming M7
MSI Z270 Xpower Gaming Titanium
3. Best Micro ATX Motherboard
ASRock Z270M Extreme4
ASUS Strix Z270G Gaming
Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3
Gigabyte Z270M-D3H
MSI B350M Mortar
MSI Z270M Mortar
4. Best Mini ITX Motherboard
ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac
ASUS Strix Z270I Gaming
Biostar Racing X370-GTN
Gigabyte Z270N-Gaming 5
MSI Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC
5. Best System Memory Series
Corsair Vengeance (RGB)
Crucial Ballistix Elite
G.Skill Trident Z (RGB)
Geil Evo X
HyperX Savage
6. Best GPU
AMD Polaris 10 (AMD Radeon RX 480/470)
AMD Polaris 20 (AMD Radeon RX 580/570)
Nvidia GP102 (GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / Titan X)
Nvidia GP104 (GeForce GTX 1080 / 1070)
Nvidia GP106 (GeForce GTX 1060)
Nvidia GP107 (GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / 1050)
7. Best AMD Based Graphics Card
ASUS Radeon RX 580 Strix OC 8GB
Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming 8GB
MSI Radeon RX 480 Gaming X 8GB
MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8GB
PowerColor Radeon RX 480 RedDevil
Sapphire Radeon RX 470 Nitro+ OC 4GB
Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ Limited Edition 8GB
XFX Radeon RX 480 GTR Black Edition 8GB
8. Best Nvidia Based Graphics Card
ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 Strix OC 6GB
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC 8GB
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix OC 11GB
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 11GB
Gainward GeForce GTX 1080 Phoenix GLH 8GB
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Edition 11GB
Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iChill X3 Ultra 11GB
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8GB
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11GB
PNY GeForce GTX 1070 XLR8 Gaming OC 8GB
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme 11GB
9. Best Monitor
ASUS MX34VQ
ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q
Dell UltraSharp U2717D
Dell UltraSharp U3417W
LG 38UC99
Samsung C24FG70
10. Best Gaming Monitor
Acer XR382CQK
AOC Agon AG271QG
AOC Agon AG352QCX
ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q
Benq Zowie XL2540
LG 34UC79G
Samsung C24FG70
11. Best Professional Monitor
Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q
Eizo CG2420
Eizo CG248-4K
Eizo CG2730
Eizo CG277
NEC MultiSync EA275UHD
Philips 275P4VYKEB
Philips 328P6VJEB
12. Best CPU Cooler (Air)
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 3
Cryorig H7
Enermax ETS-T50-AXE
Noctua NH-D15
Noctua NH-D15S
Noctua NH-U14S
Phanteks PH-TC14PE
Scythe Mugen 5
Thermalright Le Grand Macho
13. Best CPU Cooler (Water)
Alphacool Eisbaer 240
Arctic Liquid Freezer 240
be quiet! Silent Loop 240mm
Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280
Corsair Hydro H115i
Deepcool Captain EX
Enermax Liqmax II 240
EVGA CLC 280 Liquid RGB LED
NZXT Kraken X61
NZXT Kraken X62
14. Best Case Fan Series
be quiet! SilentWings 3
Corsair ML Pro
Corsair SP
Noctua NF-A
Noctua NF-P
NZXT Aer RGB
15. Best Hard Drive
Seagate BarraCuda Compute
Seagate IronWolf
WD Black
WD Gold
WD Red
WD Red Pro
16. Best SSD
Corsair Force MP500
Crucial MX300
Intel SSD 750
Plextor M8Pe
Samsung 960 Pro
Samung 960 Evo
17. Best NAS Device
Asustor AS3202T
Asustor AS6204T
QNAP TS-451+
QNAP TVS-473
Synology DS216+II
Synology DS416 Play
Synology DS916+
Thecus N5810
18. Best External Storage
ADATA SD700
ADATA SE730
Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT
LaCie 6big Thunderbolt 3
Samsung T3
WD Wireless My Passport Pro
Plextor Portable SSD EX1
SanDisk Extreme 510 SSD
19. Best ATX Case
be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900
be quiet! Pure Base 600
Cooler Master MasterCase Maker 5T
Corsair Crystal 570X
Corsair Graphite 780T
Fractal Design Define C
GameMax Silent White
In Win H-Tower
Lian-Li PC-O10
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX
NZXT S340 Elite
Thermaltake Core P3
20. Best Micro ATX Case
Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 3
Corsair Carbide Air 240
Fractal Design Define Mini C
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv mATX
21. Best ITX Case
Antec Cube
BitFenix Portal
DAN Cases A4
Enermax Steelwing
Fractal Design Define Nano S
Lian Li PC-Q37
NZXT Manta
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ITX
Streacom DB4
22. Best PSU Series
be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11
be quiet! Pure Power 9
Cooler Master MasterWatt Lite
Corsair RMx
Enermax Platimax
EVGA SuperNova
Seasonic Prime Titanium
SilverStone Strider Titanium
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB
23. Best Mouse
ASUS ROG Gladius
Cooler Master MasterMouse Pro L
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB
Logitech G403 Prodigy
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum
Logitech MX Master
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Roccat Kova 2015
SteelSeries Rival 500
24. Best Keyboard
ASUS ROG Claymore
Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L RGB
Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum
G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB
HyperX Alloy RGB
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Tesoro Gram Spectrum RGB
25. Best Headset
ASUS ROG Centurion 7.1
Corsair Void Surround Hybrid
HyperX Cloud Revolver
HyperX Cloud Stinger
Razer ManO’war Wireless
Sennheiser G4me One
Sennheiser GSP 300
Steelseries Arctis 5
26. Best Router
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300
ASUS RT-AC88U
AVM FRITZ!Box 7490
AVM FRITZ!Box 7580
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Netgear Nighthawk X6 R8000
Netgear Nighthawk X10 R9000
Netgear Orbi
TP-Link Talon AD7200
27. Best Speakers
Creative GigaWorks T3
Creative Sound Blaster Katana
Edifier R1280DB
Riva Audio Turbo X
Teufel Ultimate 40
28. Best VR Product
Google Daydream View
HTC Vive
Oculus Rift
Samsung Gear VR
Sony Playstation VR
29. Best Gaming Chair
Bultaco GT301
Nitro Concepts E220 Evo
Noblechairs Epic
Thermaltake GT Comfort
Vertagear PL6000
Vertagear Triigger
30. Best Mini-PC
Gigabyte BRIX i7A-7500
ASUS ROG GR8 II
Zotac Zbox EN1060
Intel NUC NUC6i7KYK2 i7-6770HQ Skull Canyon
31. Best Gaming Desktop System
Acer Predator G6-710
Alienware Area 51
Corsair One Pro
Lenovo Y710 Cube
Lenovo Y900 Razer Edition
MSI Aegis
Overclockers UK Neuron (6700K&1070)
32. Best Notebook
Acer Aspire S13
Acer Swift 7
Apple Macbook Pro 2016 15″
ASUS ZenBook UX410U
ASUS ZenBook 3 UX390UA
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 15
HP Spectre 13
Lenovo Thinkpad X
Razer Blade Stealth
33. Best 2-in-1 Tablet/Notebook
Acer Switch Alpha 12
ASUS Transformer 3 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet
Lenovo Yoga 720
Lenovo Yoga 900
Microsoft Surface Book
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
34. Best Gaming Notebook
Acer Predator 15
Acer Predator 17
ASUS GX800
Lenovo Legion Y520
MSI GS63VR
MSI GT62VR
MSI GT73VR
MSI GT83VR
PC Specialist Vortex VI
Razer Blade
35. Best Tablet
Apple iPad (2017)
Apple iPad Pro 9.7″
ASUS Zenpad 3S
Huawei MediaPad M3
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus
Nvidia Shield Tablet K1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
36. Best Smartphone
Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Huawei Mate 9
Huawei P10
LG G6
Oneplus 3T
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8+
37. Best Wearable
Allview Allwatch
Apple Watch 2
Garmin Fenix 5
Huawei Watch 2
LG Watch Sport
Samsung Gear Fit 2
Samsung Gear S3
38. Best Smart Home Product
Google Home
Netgear Arlo Pro
Philips Hue
Allview Smart Cam
39. Best Overclocking Product
AMD Ryzen 7 1700
ASUS Maximus IX Apex
ASUS Maximus IX Extreme
der8auer Delid Die Mate 2
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Edition 11GB
Gigabyte Z270X Gaming SOC
Intel Core i7 7700K
40. Best New Technology
802.11ad
AMD Zen architecture
Calyos Loop Heat Pipe
DisplayPort 1.4
HBM2 memory
HDR
Intel 3DXpoint
41. Product of the Year
AMD Ryzen
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Samsung 960 Pro SSD
Samsung Galaxy S8
Comentarii
1 1700 daca se ia in considerare eficacitatea
5 G.Skill
6 Nvidia GP106 ca 102 si 104 au preturi prea mari
9. Totate cele nominalizate ofera un raport perf/pret oribil
12 Noctua NH-D15
13 X61
15. HDD??? lol, acum 10 ani votam cu WD6400AAKS, azi nu mai conteaza
16 MX300
19 Dark Base Pro 900
22 Seasonic Prime Titanium
23 Razer DeathAdder Elite
28 Daydream
39 Ryzen 1400+B350
40 USB Type-C 3.1 gen 2 ca Xpoint e viabil (calitate,pret,perf)in 2019 numa’ si pana atunci poate apare si 3D ReRAM de la Toshiba/WD
41 Ryzen