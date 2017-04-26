Nominalizarile EHA2017 – European Hardware Awards

EHA2017



Asa cum stiti, LAB501 nu acorda premii, medalii sau diverse distinctii produselor testate. Parerea noastra este exprimata destul de clar in review-uri si nu am simtit niciodata nevoia sa ne vedem logo-ul intre alte sute de logo-uri care “recomanda” produsul respectiv. Totusi, pentru ca Europa merita o voce proprie in aceasta industrie, iar produsele remarcabile trebuie marcate cumva, am infiintat alaturi de alte 8 site-uri reprezentative in tarile in care activeaza European Hardware Association, un organism al carui scop este recompensarea celor mai interesante / performante / inovatoare produse cu o distinctie pe masura, mai precis European Hardware Awards.

Cu o baza de peste 22 de milioane de cititori in intreaga Europa, European Hardware Association este alcatuita din 9 site-uri, printre cele mai mari in tara in care activeaza. Editorii EHA propun in fiecare primavara lista de nominalizari, iar acestea sunt votate de catre toate site-urile participante. In urma acestui proces, astazi anuntam finalistii EHA2017, adica produsele dintre care membrii EHA vor vota cel mai bun produs per categorie in urmatoarea luna.

Castigatorii vor fi anuntati in cadrul ceremoniei organizate de EHA in Taipei, Taiwan, pe data de 29 Mai, 19:00. Ceremonia EHA2017 va avea loc la etajul 11 al exclusivistului hotel W Taipei iar participantii isi pot rezerva din timp locul aici. Romania va fi reprezentata in cadrul EHA2017 de catre colegul nostru Matei “matose” Mihatoiu, care va fi prezent la fata locului pentru a decerna premiile alaturi de colegii din European Hardware Association.

Mai jos puteti consulta lista finalistilor EHA2017, din care vom alege castigatorii in urmatoarea luna.





1. Best CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

AMD Ryzen 7 1700

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i5 7600K

Intel Core i7 6950X

Intel Core i7 7700K

Intel Pentium G4560



2. Best ATX Motherboard

ASRock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming K4

ASUS Crosshair VI Hero

ASUS Maximus IX Apex

ASUS Maximus IX Hero

ASUS Maximus VIII Extreme

ASUS Prime Z270-A

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming K5

Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming 5

MSI Z270 Gaming M7

MSI Z270 Xpower Gaming Titanium

3. Best Micro ATX Motherboard

ASRock Z270M Extreme4

ASUS Strix Z270G Gaming

Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3

Gigabyte Z270M-D3H

MSI B350M Mortar

MSI Z270M Mortar

4. Best Mini ITX Motherboard

ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac

ASUS Strix Z270I Gaming

Biostar Racing X370-GTN

Gigabyte Z270N-Gaming 5

MSI Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC

5. Best System Memory Series

Corsair Vengeance (RGB)

Crucial Ballistix Elite

G.Skill Trident Z (RGB)

Geil Evo X

HyperX Savage

6. Best GPU

AMD Polaris 10 (AMD Radeon RX 480/470)

AMD Polaris 20 (AMD Radeon RX 580/570)

Nvidia GP102 (GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / Titan X)

Nvidia GP104 (GeForce GTX 1080 / 1070)

Nvidia GP106 (GeForce GTX 1060)

Nvidia GP107 (GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / 1050)



7. Best AMD Based Graphics Card

ASUS Radeon RX 580 Strix OC 8GB

Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming 8GB

MSI Radeon RX 480 Gaming X 8GB

MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8GB

PowerColor Radeon RX 480 RedDevil

Sapphire Radeon RX 470 Nitro+ OC 4GB

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ Limited Edition 8GB

XFX Radeon RX 480 GTR Black Edition 8GB

8. Best Nvidia Based Graphics Card

ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 Strix OC 6GB

ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC 8GB

ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix OC 11GB

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 11GB

Gainward GeForce GTX 1080 Phoenix GLH 8GB

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Edition 11GB

Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iChill X3 Ultra 11GB

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8GB

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11GB

PNY GeForce GTX 1070 XLR8 Gaming OC 8GB

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme 11GB

9. Best Monitor

ASUS MX34VQ

ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q

ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q

Dell UltraSharp U2717D

Dell UltraSharp U3417W

LG 38UC99

Samsung C24FG70

10. Best Gaming Monitor

Acer XR382CQK

AOC Agon AG271QG

AOC Agon AG352QCX

ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q

ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q

Benq Zowie XL2540

LG 34UC79G

Samsung C24FG70

11. Best Professional Monitor

Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q

Eizo CG2420

Eizo CG248-4K

Eizo CG2730

Eizo CG277

NEC MultiSync EA275UHD

Philips 275P4VYKEB

Philips 328P6VJEB

12. Best CPU Cooler (Air)

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 3

Cryorig H7

Enermax ETS-T50-AXE

Noctua NH-D15

Noctua NH-D15S

Noctua NH-U14S

Phanteks PH-TC14PE

Scythe Mugen 5

Thermalright Le Grand Macho

13. Best CPU Cooler (Water)

Alphacool Eisbaer 240

Arctic Liquid Freezer 240

be quiet! Silent Loop 240mm

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280

Corsair Hydro H115i

Deepcool Captain EX

Enermax Liqmax II 240

EVGA CLC 280 Liquid RGB LED

NZXT Kraken X61

NZXT Kraken X62

14. Best Case Fan Series

be quiet! SilentWings 3

Corsair ML Pro

Corsair SP

Noctua NF-A

Noctua NF-P

NZXT Aer RGB

15. Best Hard Drive

Seagate BarraCuda Compute

Seagate IronWolf

WD Black

WD Gold

WD Red

WD Red Pro

16. Best SSD

Corsair Force MP500

Crucial MX300

Intel SSD 750

Plextor M8Pe

Samsung 960 Pro

Samung 960 Evo

17. Best NAS Device

Asustor AS3202T

Asustor AS6204T

QNAP TS-451+

QNAP TVS-473

Synology DS216+II

Synology DS416 Play

Synology DS916+

Thecus N5810

18. Best External Storage

ADATA SD700

ADATA SE730

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT

LaCie 6big Thunderbolt 3

Samsung T3

WD Wireless My Passport Pro

Plextor Portable SSD EX1

SanDisk Extreme 510 SSD



19. Best ATX Case

be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900

be quiet! Pure Base 600

Cooler Master MasterCase Maker 5T

Corsair Crystal 570X

Corsair Graphite 780T

Fractal Design Define C

GameMax Silent White

In Win H-Tower

Lian-Li PC-O10

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX

NZXT S340 Elite

Thermaltake Core P3

20. Best Micro ATX Case

Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 3

Corsair Carbide Air 240

Fractal Design Define Mini C

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv mATX

21. Best ITX Case

Antec Cube

BitFenix Portal

DAN Cases A4

Enermax Steelwing

Fractal Design Define Nano S

Lian Li PC-Q37

NZXT Manta

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ITX

Streacom DB4

22. Best PSU Series

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11

be quiet! Pure Power 9

Cooler Master MasterWatt Lite

Corsair RMx

Enermax Platimax

EVGA SuperNova

Seasonic Prime Titanium

SilverStone Strider Titanium

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB

23. Best Mouse

ASUS ROG Gladius

Cooler Master MasterMouse Pro L

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB

Logitech G403 Prodigy

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum

Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum

Logitech MX Master

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Roccat Kova 2015

SteelSeries Rival 500

24. Best Keyboard

ASUS ROG Claymore

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L RGB

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB

HyperX Alloy RGB

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2

Tesoro Gram Spectrum RGB

25. Best Headset

ASUS ROG Centurion 7.1

Corsair Void Surround Hybrid

HyperX Cloud Revolver

HyperX Cloud Stinger

Razer ManO’war Wireless

Sennheiser G4me One

Sennheiser GSP 300

Steelseries Arctis 5

26. Best Router

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300

ASUS RT-AC88U

AVM FRITZ!Box 7490

AVM FRITZ!Box 7580

Linksys WRT3200ACM

Netgear Nighthawk X6 R8000

Netgear Nighthawk X10 R9000

Netgear Orbi

TP-Link Talon AD7200

27. Best Speakers

Creative GigaWorks T3

Creative Sound Blaster Katana

Edifier R1280DB

Riva Audio Turbo X

Teufel Ultimate 40



28. Best VR Product

Google Daydream View

HTC Vive

Oculus Rift

Samsung Gear VR

Sony Playstation VR

29. Best Gaming Chair

Bultaco GT301

Nitro Concepts E220 Evo

Noblechairs Epic

Thermaltake GT Comfort

Vertagear PL6000

Vertagear Triigger

30. Best Mini-PC

Gigabyte BRIX i7A-7500

ASUS ROG GR8 II

Zotac Zbox EN1060

Intel NUC NUC6i7KYK2 i7-6770HQ Skull Canyon

31. Best Gaming Desktop System

Acer Predator G6-710

Alienware Area 51

Corsair One Pro

Lenovo Y710 Cube

Lenovo Y900 Razer Edition

MSI Aegis

Overclockers UK Neuron (6700K&1070)

32. Best Notebook

Acer Aspire S13

Acer Swift 7

Apple Macbook Pro 2016 15″

ASUS ZenBook UX410U

ASUS ZenBook 3 UX390UA

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 15

HP Spectre 13

Lenovo Thinkpad X

Razer Blade Stealth

33. Best 2-in-1 Tablet/Notebook

Acer Switch Alpha 12

ASUS Transformer 3 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet

Lenovo Yoga 720

Lenovo Yoga 900

Microsoft Surface Book

Microsoft Surface Pro 4

34. Best Gaming Notebook

Acer Predator 15

Acer Predator 17

ASUS GX800

Lenovo Legion Y520

MSI GS63VR

MSI GT62VR

MSI GT73VR

MSI GT83VR

PC Specialist Vortex VI

Razer Blade

35. Best Tablet

Apple iPad (2017)

Apple iPad Pro 9.7″

ASUS Zenpad 3S

Huawei MediaPad M3

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus

Nvidia Shield Tablet K1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

36. Best Smartphone

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei P10

LG G6

Oneplus 3T

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

37. Best Wearable

Allview Allwatch

Apple Watch 2

Garmin Fenix 5

Huawei Watch 2

LG Watch Sport

Samsung Gear Fit 2

Samsung Gear S3

38. Best Smart Home Product

Google Home

Netgear Arlo Pro

Philips Hue

Allview Smart Cam



39. Best Overclocking Product

AMD Ryzen 7 1700

ASUS Maximus IX Apex

ASUS Maximus IX Extreme

der8auer Delid Die Mate 2

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Edition 11GB

Gigabyte Z270X Gaming SOC

Intel Core i7 7700K

40. Best New Technology

802.11ad

AMD Zen architecture

Calyos Loop Heat Pipe

DisplayPort 1.4

HBM2 memory

HDR

Intel 3DXpoint

41. Product of the Year

AMD Ryzen

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Samsung 960 Pro SSD

Samsung Galaxy S8